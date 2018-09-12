Arts & Entertainment
Kevin Hart Was Principal of Booker T. Washington Today
School starts at noon now.
By Natalie Gempel Published in Arts & Entertainment September 12, 2018 3:07 pm
Actor Kevin Hart surprised unsuspecting students of Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts this morning when he was named principal for the day. The actor and comedian is in town to promote his new movie, Night School – and to educate the youth of Dallas, apparently. Dallas ISD live streamed the event on its Facebook page; watch the drama unfold below.
