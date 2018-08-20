Things To Do In Dallas This Week: August 20-23

Whole lot of movies this week. Or have a funky night out with an Elvis impersonator at an Oak Cliff Tex-Mex restaurant. You won’t know what to choose until we get to it. So let’s get to it.

Monday (8/20)

I’m either new to making these lists, or it’s close to dead out there. Maybe go to happy hour. We have a guide to the city’s best, so you barely have to think about where to go. If you’re looking for something more formal, the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson is showing Caddyshack at 7 p.m. A perfectly mindless and joyful way to ring in the new week. But if you’re looking to dance, Gavin Guthrie, the DJ and electronic producer known as TX Connect, hosts Disco Revenge at Off the Record at 6 p.m. for his bi-monthly TRU Radio recording sessions, named after his label.

Tuesday (8/21)

Shakira is still shaking at the American Airlines Center. Chris Vognar, culture critic for The Dallas Morning News, hosts a screening of the Fake News classic Shattered Glass at the Angelika.

Wednesday (8/22)

It’s Elvis Month at El Ranchito in Oak Cliff—winner of our Best Tex-Mex award this year, natch—which is one of the most bizarre and charming ways you can spend an evening in this city. Impersonator Gib Maynard is this evening’s King; you can check out his rendition of “Suspicious Minds” right here. Cover is $5. Enchiladas are extra.

If that’s not your speed but Jefferson Avenue is still calling your name, the Texas Theatre is showing a double feature of well-reviewed local flicks Never Goin’ Back and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. Showings are at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. We recently devoted some online column inches on both: here is Zac Crain’s feature on Never Goin’ Back director Augustine Frizzell, and Todd Jorgenson’s writeup on the new Puppet Master.

