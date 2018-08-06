Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Aug. 6-9

If anybody else is watching the HBO original series Succession—you should be; it’s good—and wants to talk about last night’s season finale, hit me up in the comments. If you’re just here to read about things to do this week, proceed. Many magical events are ahead, including a witchcraft and wizardry convention and a Harry Potter parody.

Monday (8/6)

The Dallas Holocaust Museum, dedicated as it is to covering the struggle for universal human rights, turns its lens to a dark chapter of American history: the forced internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. The photographer Ansel Adams is known mostly for his breathtaking landscape photography. But in Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams, a special exhibition continuing through next week at the museum, we see photos of Americans imprisoned by their own country, corralled into California camps and held for the duration of the war.

Shakespeare in the Bar is performing Measure for Measure at Deep Ellum Art Co., a fine place to drink and be merry while your fun-loving thespians do the same. If you can’t make it tonight, catch a repeat performance at the Wild Detectives next week.

Tuesday (8/7)

Oak Cliff’s Red Pegasus Comics is setting up shop at the Texas Theatre for a screening of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright’s video game of a movie and a self-affirming pat on the back for comic book lovers. There will be a comic book shop pop-up in the lobby before the movie, a video tape trading bazaar after.

Why would a man whose parents gifted him with the superhero-level cool name of Daystar Peterson need to adopt a stage name that is, objectively and unequivocally, less cool than “Daystar?” You’ll have to ask Tory Lanez, the Canadian rapper and singer performing at House of Blues. Maybe it’s a Canadian thing.

Wednesday (8/8)

The Angelika’s annual Studio Ghibli festival is never complete without a screening of Spirited Away, the brilliant film that probably remains the legendary Japanese animation studio’s biggest crossover hit. If you miss the 7 p.m. screening Wednesday, play hooky Thursday and catch the 11 a.m. show.

There’s not much I can say about the legendary Gladys Knight, backed here by the O’Jays, that hasn’t been said before. So I won’t even try. She plays the Toyota Music Factory, and you’d be a fool to not at least look at tickets.

Thursday (8/9)

Harry Potter fans—Harry Potheads? Anyone?—rejoice. LeakyCon 2018, a convention dedicated to all things witchy and wizardy, is loaded with Muggle-friendly activities, and it’s at the convention center downtown all weekend. Maybe some enterprising Hogwarts student will cast a spell of disappearing on the Confederate war memorial right outside.

And respect due to the booking agent at the AT&T Performing Arts Center that signed Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience, a theatrical Potter parody that runs through the plots of all seven books in a little more than an hour, to the Wyly Theatre this weekend.

