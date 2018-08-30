Things To Do In Dallas This Labor Day Weekend: Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

It’s a three-day weekend, which means there’s plenty to offset all the laboring you’ve been doing. Let’s jump in.

Thursday (8/30)

This weekend is the final run for Uptown Players’ Perfect Arrangement, the group’s take on playwright Topher Payne’s portrait of 1950s America and the relationships between two gay couples who marry the opposite partner as cover. Dallas Morning News theater critic Nancy Churnin had a nice piece in the paper yesterday that explores why the play’s themes remain important. Shows run all weekend at the Khalita Humphreys Theater.

Friday (8/31)

Kick off Labor Day Weekend at Brew at the Zoo, which features more than two dozen breweries and a couple big bands. Locals the Texas Gentlemen take the stage at 6:30 p.m. and The Suffers bring their Houston-marinated brand of Gulf Coast Soul at 8 p.m. They are among the best live acts you’ll ever see. Tickets cost $55.

The Riverfront Jazz Festival, sponsored by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, is now in its second year and has moved to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from the Texas Horse Park. One thing that stays the same: Erykah Badu headlines tonight. The music continues through Saturday night.

Rick Ross and Bun B are at the Bomb Factory, which gives you a chance to hear Bun’s tried-and-true UGK classics next to his newest release, Return of the Trill, which is out on Friday. Show starts at 9 p.m. with Atlanta’s Kap G.

Over in Old East Dallas, DJ Blake Ward brings his Disco, TX monthly to It’ll Do. Stick around long enough for the dance-off on the Lite Brite dancefloor. That one kicks off at 10 p.m.

Saturday (9/1)

It’s the 11th year of the Invasion Car Show in Deep Ellum, which blocks off the streets here to make room for more pre-1964 hot rods than you’ve seen in one place since, well, the last Invasion. It starts at 10 a.m.

Jurassic Park’s score holds up as well as the movie does, which is saying something considering it’s more than 20 years old and filled with animatronic dinosaurs. Watch the film with a live soundtrack by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Meyerson. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday (9/2)

If Friday’s Brew at the Zoo didn’t push your palate as far as you’d like, the Labor of Love Homebrew Fest is once again here for you at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. Tickets cost $20 and gets you a sampling of beers from more than 30 brewers. First beer gets poured at 5 p.m.

Today is the final day of the Bedford Blues and Barbecue Festival, which welcomes acts like Tab Benoit and Kenny Wayne Shepard and apparently employs “quiet time” at 11 p.m. Today, the first act, Lightnin’ Malcolm, starts at 2 p.m.

The Labor Day pool parties begin in earnest today. There’s Summer Sundaze at noon at the W Hotel in Victory Park. There is the Summer Send Off Pool Party at the Adolphus. For pool outings with a little less structure to them, we’ve got you right here.

Monday (9/3) (AKA LABOR DAY AKA GET MONEY STAY HOME DAY)

But you could also take that money and go stimulate your local economy. Lowest Greenville mainstay The Libertine is opening at 11 a.m. for brunch today, so you can pretend it’s Sunday again. (It’s not. You have work tomorrow. Pace yourself.)

If you haven’t already swam enough, the Stoneleigh is hosting a party at its pool. The Statler is too, at its Waterproof bar upstairs. If you’re in Plano, $10 gets you access to the 168,000 gallon saltwater Texas Pool.

Since June, the Sixth Floor Museum has somewhat quietly showed an exhibition that recalls the relationship of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. Expect powerful images of the two as well as the Civil Rights Era. Today is the last day for Rebel Spirits, and it’s free with museum admission.