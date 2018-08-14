Buy a Lot of Cheap Books at the Dallas Library’s Summer Sale This Month

Since the closing of its in-house overstock bookstore Bookends a few years ago, the central branch of the Dallas Public Library has cleared out its excess inventory with the occasional sale. This summer’s sale is the weekend of Aug. 24 at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. From the Friends of the Dallas Public Library:

Unlike previous sales, which were only Saturdays and Sundays, the public is invited on Friday as well. The sale kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Like a bargain warehouse store, the sale is designed for buying in bulk. A plastic sack filled with sale items will cost $10, a red tote bag will cost $20 and a box is $30.

At the last sale, I filled a $10 plastic sack until it started to rip and made out like some kind of book bandit. I got a stack of used books taller than I am. I’ll be reading for the next 1,000 years. Lay each page out end to end, and I’d reach the moon. Whole lot of books.

Support your local library.