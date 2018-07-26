Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: July 26-29

The Phantom of the Opera is alive and well—as well as you can be in his situation—10 years after his most famous escapade, and he’s skulking around Coney Island. Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to one of his more beloved musicals, missed the opportunity to call itself Phantom of the Amusement Park. Alas. But the show, which runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Aug. 5, does have some fun with its scenery change. And even if the sequel doesn’t reach the same heights as Phantom, it should keep fans of the original happy. If it doesn’t, you fortunately have lots of other options for things to do this weekend.

Thursday (7/26)

Kings and queens of a capella, Pentatonix holds court at the Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park.

Beer and art, the most iconic duo, can be savored at the Conception Art Show tonight at Community Beer Co.

Friday (7/27)

Stephen Malkmus, the leader of Pavement and an inspiration to melody-loving slackers the world over, is joined by his band The Jicks at the Granada Theater. The great Soccer Mommy opens.

As far as live music venues go, it’s hard to get more scenic than the Dallas Arboretum, which hosts performances every last Friday for its Garden Gigs series. This week it’s Jake Paleschic, Becky Middleton and Leoncarlo Canlas, who can do some incredible things with a violin.

Saturday (7/28)

The Texas Latino Comic Con focuses on Latino comic book creators, with a particular emphasis on local artists and writers. The convention is at the Latino Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lera Lynn, whose haunting acoustic ballads were maybe the only good thing to come out of True Detective season 2, plays the Kessler.

Sunday (7/29)

Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Weber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, moves the action from a Paris opera house to Coney Island, where the “phantom” continues to ruminate and hatch plans to win the heart of his true love. The musical runs through the weekend at the Music Hall at Fair Park, and on through Aug. 5.

The Let’s Play Gaming Expo is for games, mostly of the video and tabletop variety. Go play at the Irving Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

For more to do this week and beyond, cruise our event listings.