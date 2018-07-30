Things To Do in Dallas This Week: July 30-Aug. 2

If you believe in signs, this relative break from the punishing heat of a Dallas summer must be telling you something. I know what it told me this morning. “Hey, you,” it said. “Yes, you. Go outside. Remember outside, where there’s no air conditioning? It’ll be fine, I promise. Go to the Beach House show on Monday, the FC Barcelona game in Arlington on Tuesday, and the Trinity River Audubon Center on Wednesday. Stay home on Thursday, you really need to catch up on your reading. OK. Talk to you later. Sincerely, the Weather. Bye.”

Monday (7/30)

Beach House has always had a cinematic flair, so of course Victoria Legrand has an interest in filmmaking, one of several things the singer-keyboardist talked about with Lyndsay Knecht last week. The dream pop duo, one of the most consistently great bands we have, plays the Bomb Factory.

Unsuccessful Texas politician and more successful musician Kinky Friedman plays Poor David’s Pub.

Tuesday (7/31)

If you’re still humming from all that World Cup action, here’s a little something to keep the buzz going: FC Barcelona plays AS Roma at AT&T Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup.

The Hill Country’s own Israel Nash brings his hippie sensibility and meandering guitar sonics to Club Dada.

Wednesday (8/01)

This relatively balmy below-100-degree weather won’t last long in August, so enjoy it while you can on a nice rooftop or patio. Or a nice rooftop-patio, like the one at Sundown at Granada, which is hosting a free screening of Wes Anderson’s Bottle Rocket, the greatest movie ever shot in Dallas.

Take advantage of monthlong entrance discounts at the Dallas Arboretum ($2) and the Trinity River Audubon Center ($1). You’re stronger than the heat. Drink water.

Thursday (8/02)

Harry Potter heads are going to want to look into the latest edition of the Perot Museum’s “Summer Nights” program, which this week hosts a number of after-hours events revolving around a “Wizarding Science” theme. That includes a costume contest, “shrinking paintings,” a “potions class,” and other magical scientific attractions.

The Texas Theatre is screening a new documentary on Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, the brothers from Oak Cliff who became legends of the blues guitar. From Nowhere is directed by Dallas filmmaker Kirby Warnock, who was instrumental in lobbying for a work of public art honoring the brothers in Kiest Park, not far from their childhood home.

