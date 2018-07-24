Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Best of Big D and Other Stuff

If you do one thing this week, go to the Best of Big D party at the Bomb Factory. If you do two things this week, go listen to Ottessa Moshfegh at Interabang Books. If you do three or more things, volunteer for a worthwhile cause or adopt a dog from the shelter or call your mother. You know she loves you.

Tuesday (7/24)

Ottessa Moshfegh is one of our greatest working writers. Her work—I’m partial to the novella about a drunken and possibly murderous sailor, McGlue, and the collected short stories in Homesick for Another World—is both depraved and refined, “like seeing Kate Moss take a shit,” as Moshfegh put it to an interviewer a couple years ago. Her latest novel, My Year of Rest and Relaxation, is about a young woman’s yearlong attempt to drug herself into hibernation as a sort of desperate ploy for mental wellness. Moshfegh tonight will be at Interabang Books, recently crowned the best bookstore in Dallas by this very magazine, for reading and revelry.

The new documentary Santos Vive tells the story of Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old boy shot to death by a Dallas police officer in 1973, and of a city roiled by racial inequity, violence, and disappearing neighborhoods. It premieres tonight at the Texas Theatre

Wednesday (7/25)

There’s only once place to be Wednesday, and it’s with us, partying at the Bomb Factory. The Best of Big D gathers under one roof some of the city’s best restaurants for a sort of buffet line of excellence. There are also drinks, a congenial atmosphere boosted by all the awards we’re handing out, and friendly D Magazine editors.

Thursday (7/26)

This had us at “art and beer.” Community Beer Co., just named the best brewery in Dallas by you-know-who, hosts the Conception Art Show.

Pentatonix, whose a capella renditions of pop hits of yesteryear can be a decent amount of fun, plays the Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park.