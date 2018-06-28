Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: June 28 – July 1

Thursday, June 28

Spiderweb Salon airs spoken word by DFW-based writers on Birds of Paradise each Monday night, care-of KUZU 92.9. Tonight you can put faces to phrases with ambidextrous readers like Mateo Granados, who programs film events in Denton, and Sebastian Paramo, catalyst for the Pegasus Reading Series. Radio Poets Live also includes a silent auction to help RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) counsel parents who’ve been separated from their kids at the border. Paschall Bar, 6-9 p.m.

DJ Ursa Minor is at The Nines in Deep Ellum from 9 p.m. to 2 .a.m. Start the weekend with this choice blend of revelries, from Jaden Smith’s swoony “4 My 1” to funk-drops over UGK into Kendrick Lamar:

Friday, June 29

Tonight at Ruins in Deep Ellum, Dezi 5 returns for a Dallas Pride dance party. The show is free.

Singer-songwriter Claire Morales has been sharpening her knife. The sounds on her latest, All That Wanting, will stand out tough and loud amid the rest of her Jeff-Buckley-fan-friendly catalog, heard often on KXT 91.7. She’s one of two North Texas artists releasing anticipated records tomorrow; there’s a CD release show for Morales at Dan’s Silver Leaf. Denton’s Kennedy Ashlyn, also known as SRSQ, is the other, as the surviving half of Them Are Us too. You can preview what’s to come in this roundup of forthcoming tracks.

The Outfit, TX is at Club Dada just as the club’s owner Josh Florence is under scrutiny for a no-trap-music policy. You can read about that here. I’m told there’s another story in the works, and I hope Florence talked for that one. In the meantime, Rodney Blu will write up this Outfit set in context for D. His Dallas-underground-centric radio and multimedia project AlreadyDTX just hit Spotify.

Saturday, June 30

Sneaker Con is at Dallas Market Center. Sell, trade, and wish.

The artists of Kirk Hopper’s summer group show Exhibitor turn to abstract art and formal elements for hope amid chaos. Sara Cardona, whose bomb pop piece exploring soft power was one of the most straightforward and clever statements made by a DFW artist this year so far, is on the list. You can read more about that work and the excellent show that housed it here. Lily Hanson, Fabiola Valenzuela, and a thick list of others are featured with Cardona in the exhibition. A reception at the gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. promises to be lively.

QueerBomb takes Main Street Garden for Pride. Music starts at 7 p.m. with DJ Wylie. A 7:45 procession at sunset requires flags, signs, and all your Rainbow best. Instruments are encouraged.

How often do you get to dance to Crush with your actual crush? As often as 100% Pure Love crowds the floor with nineties and early aughts Europop. The moment of the series’ 2017 closer at The Nines when “Jellyhead” rippled through the club, rendering everything in cheap slow motion key of the times, is one I will never forget. Fort Worth, it’s your turn at The Hive.

Sunday, July 1

A celebration of Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul’s life happens at The Bomb Factory. The party begins at 3:33 p.m, because three was Paul’s late brother Dimebag Darrell’s number, and he thought of him when the clock struck that time. It’s free, and you can begin lining up at noon.