Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: June 21-24

Thursday, June 21

Texas ratified the 19th amendment 99 years ago this June, granting women the right to vote. Melissa Prycer, the Executive Director of Dallas Heritage Village, explores how the Women’s Suffrage Movement manifested in Dallas and Texas as an adjacent pop-up exhibit teaches attendees nearby. It all happens at Fair Park’s Hall of State.

Helena Deland‘s dreamy songs blend ’60s Parisian pop with psych-leaning fuzz-rock in a way fans of Melody’s Echo Chamber, Gemma Hayes, or Jay Som will appreciate. The Montreal singer is at The Modern in Fort Worth.

Friday, June 22

Saturday Night Live co-head writer and Weekend Update anchor Michael Che comes to the Majestic behind his own stand-up.

Saturday, June 23

Houston’s Bun B rolls up to Denton’s Town Square with AV the Great and Smitty for a night at Andy’s.

A free screening of Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-nominated wonder Call Me By Your Name graces The Modern at 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 24

The New Texas Symphony Orchestra premieres a new multi-movement work inspired by the bridges of Dallas: Margaret McDermott, Klyde Warren Park, Ron Kirk, and Margaret Hunt Hill are all present. (Dallas composer Quinn Mason wrote it — he’s a recent graduate of North Dallas High School.) Mason, Symphony No. 3— Bridges of Dallas is at Moody Performance Hall at 3 p.m. Find tickets.