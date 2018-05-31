Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: May 31 – June 3

Thursday, May 31

Have you put the filters on Sweet Tooth Hotel yet? The Instagram famous Victory Park installation of pink and neon was a labor of love for artists in Dallas, whatever you think about the depth of concept there. Caitlin Clark talked to Jencey and Cole Keeton and about their choices. One of them involves a fridge guests can walk through. Meow Wolf had already thought of that. The Built By Bender guys who helped build the Sweet Tooth space responded on Facebook to the well-funded New Mexico-based project, whose artists accused Sweet Tooth of copying. “When we found out MW had a fridge we wanted to scrap the idea altogether… we thought oh well 2 people thought of the same idea,” BBB wrote. “Doesn’t mean everyone in every city has walked through a fridge in their life, lol.”

Re-up from TTD this week:

Magician David Blaine is at Fair Park. He spoke with Madonna in 2014 for Interview, leading with a brag about that one time he stayed in a box for 44 days. RIP Interview. Find tickets here.

Friday, June 1

Teatro Dallas is putting on a 30-minute play called Little Mexico, Ayer y Hoy, in bite-sized vignettes that reflect the Mexican-American experience in Dallas. Intriguing anyway, but get this: it takes place at Taqueria Pedritos, through June 10. You’ll want to read more about playwright Carlos Morton and his plans for a captive audience in this piece by Eve Hill-Angus.

“Paul Simon fan, looking for a man,” reads the Tinder profile bait line of the parody Instagram account Swipes 4 Daddy, which features cringe-y messages sent from takers in the 45+ pool of men to a woman in her early 20s. The Simon fandom is the only genuine disclosure on her part, of course. It’s also the beginning and the end of romance in Swipes 4 Daddy world. Old souls of whatever age have long had Simon’s wistful imaginings in common. And his numbers are serious: 13 albums, five with Simon & Garfunkel, and 29 top 40 singles in the U.S. alone. This giant of popular music performs a final international string of shows on a farewell tour that reaches American Airlines tonight.

Swan Lake calls for the infamously difficult sequence of 32 fouetté turns en pointe. It’s a solemn undertaking for the highest tier of dancers. Even American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland was taken apart for skipping some. The Dallas Opera Orchestra provides Tchaikovsky’s score to this Russian-German folk tale danced by Texas Ballet Theatre. Find tickets.

Saturday, June 2

The Balcony Club warms up for its 30th Anniversary Party on Sunday with Andrea Dawson, a strong blues and jazz singer who recently moved from the Dallas area to Austin. The venue just signed a 10-year lease as staff continues to mourn the death of Teddy Davey, the most recent owner in a lineage of three, who died in December. His wife Lorena Davey will keep the flame as owner. Find out more about the weekend.

Sunday, June 3

Texas Theatre is showing Neil Gaiman and John Cameron Mitchell’s Brit-punk pop film How to Talk to Girls At Parties today and through the weekend. While you’re there, if you see them, thank Jason Reimer and Barak Epstein for what’s being hailed by many as “the best thing to happen to Denton, ever” — a purchase this week of the Fine Arts Theatre downtown, to refurb and revive as an art house theater by 2020. Read more here.