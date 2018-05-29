Things To Do In Dallas This Week: May 29 – 31

Tuesday, May 29

Many artists featured in the large-scale exhibition Art214 don’t often show work in local galleries, and Oak Cliff Cultural Center’s generous Tuesday hours (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.) make it an ideal day to stop by. Take note of the names you gravitate toward and make adjacent discoveries: Andrea Tosten’s bite-sized calligraphy demos, for example. The artist teaches lettering sometimes at Oil and Cotton.

If you were at the last installment of KXT Sun Sets, which was a sold-out performance by Patty Griffin at the Dallas Arboretum, you did not watch the sun set, because the concert was moved inside due to rain. (You did hear some new songs, though, as Christiana Nielsen told it in this review.) The evening sky looks for GIVERS to play with Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner with White Rock Lake as witness. Tickets are still available. I was going to post a GIVERS video here but honestly the sunset’s improv set deserves top billing. Here’s how downtown looked Friday from Tortaco at 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30

There exists a Deep Ellum Spelling Bee and it’s at Three Links. Neighborhood residents are a tight-knit and vigilant crew these days, so outsiders take note. It’s free to play and watch. Find a signup sheet here.

Caroline Weber became famous for her writing about how the young Marie Antoinette restyled herself after settling into the throne. Weber’s new book returns to Parisian nobility, masked balls, and muses with Proust’s Duchess: How Three Celebrated Women Captured the Imagination of Fin de Siecle Paris, is tonight’s feature at Arts and Letters live.

Thursday, May 31

Magician David Blaine is at Fair Park. He spoke with Madonna in 2014 for Interview, leading with a brag about that one time he stayed in a box for 44 days. RIP Interview. Find tickets here.