Things To Do In Dallas This Week: May 15 – 17

Tuesday, May 15

Patty Griffin plays an acoustic set by the lake indoors at Rosine Hall, in a coup for the Dallas Arboretum.

Architect Ike Isenhour designed a private jet using gem-grade diamonds. He’ll talk the hows and whys of his luxury projects across the globe at the Heritage Auctions showroom as part of the HA speaker series.

Wednesday, May 16

Sophie Fiennes followed Grace Jones for a decade, at the Jamaican artist’s request to collaborate on a film. The intimate work that resulted, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, is at Texas Theatre for one last screening.

Thursday, May 17

Kimbra and Son Lux are at Trees. The latter may upstage the former, especially if you’re as worn out on that Gotye song as I am. Kimbra wants you to know: she’s tired of it too.

Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar and SZA play the Dos Equis Pavilion. Lamar is the first artist to earn the prize who is not a jazz or classical musician, which says as much about him as it does the falling-back of labels and divisions when it comes to genre. There’s a good exchange on this and Lamar’s masterpiece DAMN at the New York Times.