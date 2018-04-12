Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: April 12-15

Thursday, April 12

Named for the question Kerouac asks in On The Road, Whither Goest Thou America?: A Festival of New American Play Readings is a weekly showcase of selections at Undermain Theatre. This is the night to make it out for Dallas talent Jonathan Norton’s a love offering, about a nurse’s aide who cares for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Show’s at 7:30 p.m.; a talkbalk with the playwright follows.

Friday, April 13

The Dallas Art Fair begins today at the Fashion Industry Gallery space. Don’t leave without seeing the work of these artists recommended by Jennifer Smart.

According to the LA Times, Nicole Eisenman’s work puts a mirror to the current political moment in the United States. She’s sharing site-specific work at Art Peña’s first One Night Only event at an undisclosed location near downtown. Find out how to RSVP, and get your order of operations straight for the weekend art-wise via this insider’s guide to the 10 busiest days in the art world.

Saturday, April 14

Vignette Art Fair scoops the Dallas Art Fair with more than 60 artists exhibiting at the Women’s Museum in Fair Park. This year the all-female fair added social practice art and new media to the mix; that would be cool anyway, but it’s especially notable because of a perceived lack of women artists working in those genres. Not so, says Vignette Vice President Carmen Menza, herself a new media artist. Discover new work over brunch with a mimosa bar at 10:30 a.m. before two panels: Art & Community at 11 a.m., and Art & Success starts at 12:30 p.m. Everything you need to know is here.

Amid all the art openings tonight, Beefhaus is closing. The beloved artist-run space in Expo Park receives visitors one more time at a memorial service from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bill Murray is in Dallas with German cellist Jan Vogler to interpret America at the Winspear at 8 p.m. Who knows where else he could pop up this weekend.

Sunday, April 15

Sci-fi fans can not miss Where Earth Meets the Sky, a devised piece on environmental destruction steeped in futurism. Three local writers are behind this Cara Mía premiere, which comes complete with study guide. Find that and tickets for this weekend here.