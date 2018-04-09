Things To Do In Dallas This Week: April 9-12

Monday, April 9

For months, we’ve chronicled the coming-together of Dallas’ Cultural Plan. Commercial creatives from the likes of advertising powerhouse Charlie Uniform Tango and Headington Companies step into the conversation at Moody Performance Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more about the panel in Darryl Ratcliff’s guide to the ten busiest days in the Dallas art world.

Tuesday, April 10

It’s that Time of the Monthly again at Single Wide, as The Good Taste Collective collects menstrual hygiene products for those in need through Take Charge, Period. D‘s Catherine Downes guests at the turntables. Read about the Galentine’s Day party that began this gesture of goodwill. 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11

Three shows open at the Dallas Contemporary with a reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eric Fischl, Harry Nuriev, and Sara Rahbar’s are the final exhibitions under deputy director and chief curator Justine Ludwig, who’s leaving to helm New York-based Creative Time as executive director. Read more about where she’s been and where she’s headed.

Ballroom dancers, tappers, and color guard members infiltrate the Meyerson’s lobby at 5:45 p.m. for a free public performance by Dallas songwriter-singer Sarah Jaffe and New York-based artist Jen Ray. Jennifer Smart talked to them both about Eyes as Bright as Diamonds, a prelude to this year’s Soluna music and arts festival.

Thursday, April 12

Named for the question Kerouac asks in On The Road, Whither Goest Thou America?: A Festival of New American Play Readings is a weekly showcase of selections at Undermain Theatre. This is the night to make it out for Dallas talent Jonathan Norton’s a love offering, about a nurse’s aide who cares for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Show’s at 7:30 p.m.; a talkbalk with the playwright follows.