Things To Do In Dallas This Week: April 2-5

Monday, April 2

Bring a used book in French—or one about the language—to Whisk Crêpes Café in Oak Cliff and get a $10 gift card. A $4 wine special receives you and your contributions to the French Book Exchange Box starting at 5 p.m.

Over the weekend, Dallas film and video makers were assigned a theme, a mandatory prop, a location, and one crucial line of dialogue. They had 24 hours to make a movie. Watch what happened next beginning tonight, with the high school and college division screenings for the 17th Annual 24 Hour Video Race. The Angelika, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3

Help fund the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas at a show and gathering sponsored by Make Art With Purpose, featuring Charlotte Seifert, Eric Hanson, Margaret Hulse and Melissa Ellis. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s plays host starting at 5:30 pm.

Wednesday, April 4

The title of R&B-funk juicer Miguel‘s most recent album War & Leisure is an apt phrase for his philosophy of sex and his visions of Los Angeles. He brings it to House of Blues, 8 p.m.

A pill offers the ability to experience the feelings of a loved one in Ana Noguiera’s Empathitrax, directed for Second Thought Theatre by Carson McCain. It opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall at Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Thursday, April 5

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) put a dark sparkle in the fabric of pop culture with their 1986 megahit “If You Leave” as it played to close Pretty In Pink. See the theatrical new-wave/synth-pop band at House of Blues, 7:30 p.m.

Beloved Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami fixated on still images at the end of his life. For 24 Frames, his final film, Kiarostami enlivened 23 of his own photographs and a landscape painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder called Hunters in the Snow with cinematic sequences. It’s at the Texas Theatre starting today; the screening begins at 7 p.m.