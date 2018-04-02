View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Miguel brings War and Leisure to House of Blues Wednesday. Timothy Saccenti

Things to Do

Things To Do In Dallas This Week: April 2-5

Miguel, a play to mend relationships, happy hour for lapsed French speakers.

By Lyndsay Knecht Published in Arts & Entertainment April 2, 2018 12:00 pm

Monday, April 2

Bring a used book in French—or one about the language—to Whisk Crêpes Café in Oak Cliff and get a $10 gift card. A $4 wine special receives you and your contributions to the French Book Exchange Box starting at 5 p.m.

Over the weekend, Dallas film and video makers were assigned a theme, a mandatory prop, a location, and one crucial line of dialogue. They had 24 hours to make a movie. Watch what happened next beginning tonight, with the high school and college division screenings for the 17th Annual 24 Hour Video Race. The Angelika, 6:30 p.m. 

Tuesday, April 3

Help fund the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas at a show and gathering sponsored by Make Art With Purpose, featuring Charlotte SeifertEric Hanson, Margaret Hulse and Melissa Ellis. Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s plays host starting at 5:30 pm.

Wednesday, April 4

The title of R&B-funk juicer Miguel‘s most recent album War & Leisure is an apt phrase for his philosophy of sex and his visions of Los Angeles. He brings it to House of Blues, 8 p.m. 

A pill offers the ability to experience the feelings of a loved one in Ana Noguiera’s Empathitrax, directed for Second Thought Theatre by Carson McCain. It opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Bryant Hall at Kalita Humphreys Theater.  

Thursday, April 5

OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) put a dark sparkle in the fabric of pop culture with their 1986 megahit “If You Leave” as it played to close Pretty In Pink. See the theatrical new-wave/synth-pop band at House of Blues, 7:30 p.m.  

Beloved Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami fixated on still images at the end of his life. For 24 Frames, his final film, Kiarostami enlivened 23 of his own photographs and a landscape painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder called Hunters in the Snow with cinematic sequences. It’s at the Texas Theatre starting today; the screening begins at 7 p.m.

Tags:

Related Content

Comments