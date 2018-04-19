Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: April 19-22

Thursday, April 19

I’m glad this potent, well-composed bill at Three Links comes first in the chronology. Luis Vasquez makes intense, industrial electronic music as The Soft Moon. Duo Boy Harsher comes with trance-like dance. Breathtaking talent SRSQ, Denton’s Kennedy Ashlyn, unleashes ethereally mournful vocals and ambience. The show’s at 9 p.m., a relief for some who’ve been counting the days.

Friday, April 20

Last month, SMU MFA artists joined others in giving the public a look at their studios. This Temporary Collective Exhibition at Trinity Groves promises a similar enlivening tour: 40 of the top MFA students in Texas installed site-specific art at an industrial warehouse. Find out where to stop by from 6-9 p.m. It’s free, and so are open hours from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Absurdist playwright Fernando Arrabal writes Jesus as the frontperson for a garage band. The Automobile Graveyard is a reimagining of his crucifixion with all the betrayal of the original story, but with lots more casual sex, classic cars, and a hotel setting. See it at Teatro Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 21

EarthX, formerly known as Earth Day Texas, is known now as the world’s largest environmental forum. (After this weekend, it might be considered the catalyst for Goat Yoga going national.) EarthX grew from Earth Day Dallas in 2011, founded by Dallas real estate mogul and Republican environmentalist Trammell S. Crow. An exhibition, petting zoo, film festival, and conferences are held throughout the weekend at Fair Park. Hours each day are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Foo Fighters‘ sonic goodwill inspired 1,000 musicians to form a supergroup in Italy, and now Courtney Love is collaborating with them. Former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl keeps tethering rock music to the brutally undeniable energy of Kurt Cobain. Grohl— still touted regularly as the nicest guy in the game— plays at Starplex with the Foo Fighters, 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 22

The Breeders are all ease and ferocity, 25 years after their second album Last Splash changed American rock music. Last month’s comeback All Nerve is full of fire with the same personnel. Guitarist and singer Kim Deal talked to The Guardian about her devotion to recovery from alcohol and drugs, and staying in Dayton, Ohio to care for her mother who has Alzheimer’s. The band made it back on the road to reach House of Blues at 7 p.m.