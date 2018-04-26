Lucky Dog Books To Close in Oak Cliff

Lucky Dog Books, the used bookstore with branches in Casa Linda and Oak Cliff, will shutter its Jefferson Boulevard location next week unless a savior steps in at the last minute. The bookstore, struggling financially in recent years, had mounted an online fundraising campaign to try and save its Oak Cliff shop, but appears to have fallen short.

The store will shut its doors for good next Tuesday or Wednesday, according to a Facebook post.

This isn’t the first time a Lucky Dog in Oak Cliff has been on its deathbed only to recover and return in a new location, but if this is truly it for the used bookstore, it’ll be sad to see it go.