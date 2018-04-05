Alamo Drafthouse Opening in Irving This Month

Alamo Drafthouse openings in North Texas have become so common at this point that we should probably develop a template.

For example: A new Alamo Drafthouse will open in [Las Colinas] on [May 1]. It will be the [fourth] Dallas-Fort Worth area branch of the popular, Austin-based dine-in movie theater chain. The posters-and-photo-opp theme for this branch will be [director John Carpenter, because the theater is near the (no relation) John Carpenter Freeway] and isn’t that clever. The theater has [seven] auditoriums with [28 to 151 seats]. It will also include the Vetted Well bar component found at other North Texas locations of Alamo Drafthouse.

Of note, that Vetted Well bar and its patio will offer views of the free performance stages in the “Texas Lottery Plaza” of the Toyota Music Factory, the Irving eating-and-entertainment complex that began rolling out its offerings last year. Those performance stages should not be confused with the stage of the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory, the Live Nation-run venue at which we’ve had a mixed bag of experiences. You’ll still have to pay to see the shows there. Sounds like a pretty nice perk of the Irving Alamo, though. And everything else you’ve come to expect from the Alamo Drafthouse—a strong no-talking, no-texting policy, in-chair service, cool repertory screenings and series—will be in place.

We’re due to pay the Music Factory another visit now that it’s had some time to work out its opening hitches. A new Alamo Drafthouse seems like a decent enough reason to do so.

Plug “316 West Las Colinas Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039” into your GPS and set forth. The theater begins its “soft opening,” which means discounts on food and drinks while the theater trains its staff, on April 17.