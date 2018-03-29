Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: March 29 – April 1

Thursday, March 29

For people stuck at their desks but fired up about opening day at Globe Life Park, Alex Macon made this cool opening day retrospective. For those of you who just happen to be free after lunch and before close of business this fine weekday afternoon, consider watching the Rangers take on defending World Series champs the Astros on The Rustic’s chatty patio with a rosemary bourbon cocktail. The party’s from 2-5 p.m; game’s at 2:35.

Georgia is novelist and artist Tina McElroy Ansa‘s specialty. She founded a writer’s retreat off its coast and pulls in awards for her work, which honors Southern black families. (Michelle Obama read from Ansa’s first novel, Baby of the Family, in her 2011 remarks at Spelman College’s commencement.) Ansa reads tonight at the South Dallas Cultural Center; afterward, the cultural center’s former manager, Vicki Meek, leads a conversation that should be especially useful to writers. 7:30 p.m.

The month-long Gentrified Dallas series at Wild Detectives circles back with “Now What?,” a discussion led by Mark Lamster, architecture critic at the Dallas Morning News. Lamster insists gentrification doesn’t have to be a dirty word, a counterpoint to the position of some local activists and artists. Patrick Blaydes (Better Block), Lisa Neergaard (bcWorkshop), Raul Reyes (an activist in West Dallas who moderated an earlier art-focused discussion in the series), and Patrick Kennedy (Walkable DFW) huddle up at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 30

Come back to Wild Detectives for Glam Night, when the intimate venue will fill to its brim with drama. Explosive performance meets serious pop songwriting via area acts Midnight Opera and Lorelei K. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 31

Architecture lovers will relish Kamrooz Aram‘s formalist tableaus, sculptures, and installations that look at how Western modernism (suprematist painting) relates to classical non-Western art (Persian carpets). The artist’s FOCUS show at The Modern opens today.

While you’re in Fort Worth: Texas Ballet Theater‘s artistic director Ben Stevenson re-stages his Mozart Requiem, an all-male tribute piece to the bond between soldiers. A world premiere of Martinů Pieces serves as a testament to Stevenson’s love for the city of Houston and concern for the fallout of Hurricane Harvey. Today’s shows at Bass Performance Hall are at 2 and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 1

At Oak Lawn Park, the most precious pooches will dress up for the Easter in the Park parade. There’s also an egg hunt, and the Easter bunny has promised to attend. This event is from 1 to 4 p.m. There are several more options to choose from in this special Easter roundup.