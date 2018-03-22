Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: March 22-25

Thursday, March 22

Two reasons to get to Denton tonight. First: at 6:30 p.m., lens-based artist Emily Peacock (Houston) and new media practitioner Jonathan Molina Garcia (Dallas) talk about the place where intimacy and grief intersect at their TWU exhibition In Sickness.

Then: Berlin artist Mary Ocher takes the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf. Her tools are mostly synths and poetry, but she’s the kind of performer who so fiercely wants to revive the collective human imagination that her means of doing so are less important. Noted vocal gymnast Lily Taylor and Mexican folk retrospective artist BAKA (Sashenka Lopez, a force behind KUZU 92.9) open. Show starts at 10 p.m.

The Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival is apparently sold out. A reminder, though, that it’s prime time to visit Dallas’ lakeside flora HQ.

Friday, March 23

A story within a story begins, as Cara Mía Theatre’s Yana Wana’s Legend of the Bluebonnet opens at the Rosewood. The audience travels with wayward María to find her ancestral connections in the tale of young heroine Yana Wana. Tonight’s show is at 7:30.

Singer-songwriter Remy Reilly appears at Modern Electric Sound Recorders, where she laid down tracks for the bluesy self-titled debut EP she’ll release at this party. You might’ve heard the 14-year-old’s song “26” on KXT or The Ticket. Here’s more on all the fuss.

Beck has gone full-on, sharing-a-producer-with-Kelly-Clarkson kind of pop. His 13th album Colors sends him to Toyota Music Factory, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 24

From 2-8 p.m., more than 60 artists open their studios at the historic Continental Gin Building. (This follows a Friday night stint from 6-10 p.m., as well as an invitation by SMU students to do the same at their spaces.)

The complete Brandenburg Concertos unfold at The Meyerson, for lovers of the baroque. (The final movement of No. 2 opens the gold record carried by the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecrafts. Hat tip to writer Jesse Chandler, who’ll be there to review the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s performance.) 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 25

A documentary called Women Who Made the Movies screens alongside Maya Deren’s landmark experimental film Meshes in the Afternoon, Fronza Woods’ short docu-portrait Fannie’s Film, and Maria Novaro’s ethno-fiction short An Island Surrounded by Water. Who else but Dallas VideoFest people would be responsible for this slate of films, which will nurture all levels of interest in soulful, off-the-path filmmaking? (Shilyh Warren, apparently, a feminist scholar who teaches film history and theory at UTD.) Women And The Movies They Make begins at noon, at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson.

The much-anticipated Laura Owens retrospective fills the Dallas Museum of art with whimsical paintings. Have you read up on the response to her show at the Whitney? The protests bring up important questions about gentrification and artwashing, the same questions being tackled by Dallas artists this spring.