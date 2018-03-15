Things to Do In Dallas This Weekend: March 15 – 18

Thursday, March 15

Today the NSFWknd music festival carries on the SXSW spillover tradition with dream-pop act Sports, sci-fi synth fascinator Computer Magic (Danielle Johnson) and others at Club Dada while Royal Thunder headlines at Three Links. Yazz Martinez wrote a comprehensive guide to the weekend with songs embedded for each act she recommends. It’s really worth checking out whether or not you’re able to go.

Friday, March 16

Why is Friday the Day of the Year to Visit Dallas Art Museums? First clue: New York’s Psychic Ills is playing a free outdoor show for The Nasher’s Til Midnight series. If you’ve seen the experimental-psych band live, you get the hyperbole without further reference. Dallas performer Francine Thirteen, who so elegantly refers to her music as “ritual pop,” opens. Music starts at 6 p.m. Other stars align at The Nasher, The Contemporary and the Dallas Museum of Art for making a day —the day— of it.

Back in 2012, Denton’s Michael Briggs (Gutterth) managed to land Psychic Ills for a Violitionist session. Two years later they’d tour with Mazzy Star.

Saturday, March 17

So Alex asked readers how they felt about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Greenville. If you have feelings too, there’s still time to participate: the consensus so far is quite divided. Love it or hate it, the floats and unchecked displays of merriment set out at 11 a.m. from Greenville Avenue, between Blackwell Street (north) and SMU Boulevard (south). Here’s where else to wear green.

Today and tomorrow are your last chances to see The Royale, a play based on the boxer Jack Johnson, via Kitchen Dog Theater.

Gray Gideon (Fur, Ghosthustler) was an influential, relentlessly thoughtful North Texas musician, the sort of perfectionist who had many more unreleased tracks on his computer than his peers had on their Soundcloud pages. He died at age 30 of a heroin overdose in 2014. His mother Sheryl St. Germain is a poet who teaches in the Creative Writing MFA program at Chatham University. She grieves addiction itself and the son it took from her in a collection of poems called The Small Door Of Your Death. At Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church in Carrollton, St. Germain will read from it. 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 18

Another artist whose mother is a poet, and who makes it easy to tell: Lorde. A deepening interest in experimentation within pop music propels her to American Airlines Center behind last year’s Melodrama. Run The Jewels opens. 7 p.m.