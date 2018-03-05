Things To Do In Dallas This Week: March 5 – 8

Mon. March 5

Dallas DJs Gina G and Sober bring their deep-house NIGHTCAP mix to Off Record. Discover the electro genre with Gina G (Gina Garza) and fill your day with inspired hypnosis via this interview. Party starts at 9 p.m. as part of New Math Mondays; no cover.

Tues. March 6

Artists who face down history with deeply moving work gather to talk about how sculpture can express collective pain and triumph at—where else?—the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza. The panel includes Chilean artist Alfredo Jaar, who worked with Dallas hospitals and the Nasher in 2013-14 to make Music (Everything I know I learned the day my son was born), and Dallas’ own Lauren Woods, whose insight on counter-monuments necessarily complicated the discussion surrounding removal of Confederate monuments this fall. The talk, part of the Nasher Prize Dialogues series, begins at 7 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Peabody Award winner Maria Shriver‘s new book I’ve Been Thinking is meant to intercept daily stresses with a set of meditations that earned praise from Deepak Chopra. She speaks at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.

Wed. March 7

Have time to make it to just one of the many huddle-ups on art and gentrification this month? Move all else aside for tonight. Dallas artist and way-maker-for-decades Vicki Meek arranged for New York new media artist and social justice documentarian Betty Yu to come and breathe the life of outside perspective into Disrupting Displacement: Art vs. Gentrification. Sandy Rollins, founder and Executive Director of Texas Tenants Union, and CitySquare staff will join her. It happens, notably, at community resource hub CitySquare’s 1610 S Malcolm X Blvd location. 6:30 p.m. Free.

My colleague Alex Macon described Jeff Rosenstock as a “hyper-literate” punk rock artist, and I liked this description, because “hyper” can also suggest “fast.” His returns for just a few days in the studio for POST– at the turn of the year are shocking in the best way. Hear it for yourself at Club Dada, 7 p.m.

Thurs. March 8

If you love clothes and have not yet wandered through the Dallas Contemporary’s Mary Katrantzou’s exhibition, hurry. It closes March 18th. Annette Becker, Director of the Texas Fashion Collection, will lecture on prints and fashion as fine art before a free window for viewing Mary Queen of Prints. Read our writeup of Katrantzou’s ten-year retrospective here. The talk, also free, begins at 6 p.m.

On the subject of awe and majesty, Michelle Obama is at the Winspear. Find tickets for the 7:30 p.m. talk as part of AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Hear Here series.