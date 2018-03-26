Things To Do In Dallas This Week: March 26-29

Monday, March 26

A free performance by UNT’s Nova Ensemble graces the Voertmann Concert Hall at 8 p.m. for contemporary music enthusiasts. The group is led by Elizabeth McNutt, flutist and director of the ten-year-strong Sounds Modern series at the Fort Worth art museum.

Tuesday, March 27

Audience interaction becomes visceral— ritualistic, even—in 600 Highwaymen: The Fever. The production opens tonight at the Wyly, 7 p.m. Here’s an explanation of its strange onsite team-building.

The superb musicians of Broken Social Scene arrive at House of Blues behind 2017’s Hug of Thunder, their first record in seven years. All 15 original members of the Canadian band appear on the album. If you’ve not experienced BSS’ orchestral flourishes and onstage camaraderie live, you’re missing out. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 28

Pie’s resurgence can be traced back to the 2007 film Waitress. Cupcakes became irrelevant, pushed to the counter’s edge by Jenna Hunterson’s improvised baked goods. That story of the enterprising diner server, domestic violence survivor and baker-in-hiding became a musical thanks to songstress Sara Bareilles and a team of women. See it at Music Hall at Fair Park starting tonight. 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 29

The monthlong Gentrified Dallas series at Wild Detectives circles back with a discussion called Now What? led by Mark Lamster, architecture critic at the Dallas Morning News. This one’s cast as a roundup of the city’s “leading urbanists:” Patrick Blaydes (Better Block), Lisa Neergaard (BC Workshop), Raul Reyes (an activist in West Dallas, who moderated an earlier art-focused discussion in the series) and Patrick Kennedy (Walkable DFW). 7:30 p.m.