Things To Do In Dallas This Week: March 19-22

Monday, March 19

A fragile Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis teeters over LBJ Freeway in a short story as part of Texas Bound II at the Dallas Museum of Art. “Stranger on the Bridge,” by North Texas author Julia Heaberlin, first appeared in D Magazine‘s microfiction package. Discover more work by writers based in the area, read by actors like the Tony Award–winning Julie White, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20

Frank Lloyd Wright’s only freestanding theater belongs to Dallas. The original master plan consultant team for Kalita Humphreys Theater—along with Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster, who advocated for repairs to the neglected “civic treasure” in Jaunary—will discuss the building’s importance at the Hall of State’s Lecture Hall within Fair Park at 6 p.m.

Southern rapper Jeezy, who’s appeared on hits by Rihanna, Akon and Usher, brings his Cold Summer tour to House of Blues. 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21

Rogers Park follows two couples in the so-named Chicago neighborhood as they navigate family trauma and midlife crises. Director Kyle Henry, who’s from Texas, joins Dallas-based actor Jonny Mars and Fort Worth composer Curtis Heath for a screening and talk. 7 p.m.

Shelley Kenneavy‘s voice is one often heard by KERA listeners. Her credits have also included food writing, making rent in New York City as a young artist, and singing opera. She does showtunes too, and lends her pipes to the worst of them in Songs From Broadway Flops at Bath House Cultural Center, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 22

TWU’s In Sickness lets two artists enter the nuances of grief and intimacy related to HIV and other grim prognoses. Jonathan Molina Garcia, who teaches new media at the University of North Texas, finds threads between generations of gay men who live intensely with HIV. Lens-based Houston artist Emily Peacock images the closeness she shared with her late mother, a friend with whom she collaborated. They speak in the East Gallery of TWU’s Visual Arts building at 6:30 p.m.