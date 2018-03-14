Friday is the Day of the Year to Visit Dallas Art Museums

First: a quick reminder that Spring Break affords many ways to experience the city’s cornerstone art collections — and, in some cases, catch up on banner exhibitions without paying. If there’s one day you should make it out, it’s Friday. Here’s more on the convergence of last chances, free programming and unmissable visitors.

Friday night at the Nasher, an impressive (and free) outdoor lineup for the museum’s Til Midnight series gives the nearby NSFWknd festival a challenge. New York’s hypnotic experimental-psych band Psychic Ills headlines—they dazzled on a tour supporting Mazzy Star, to give you an idea—and Dallas ritual-pop magician Francine Thirteen opens. She shared with us some exciting news ahead of this show that we’ll in turn share with you very soon in a preview.

Music starts at 7 p.m. A screening of the 1975 Motown classic Cooley High follows the show at 9 p.m.

Three incredible exhibitions at the Dallas Contemporary close Sunday. One looks back at ten years of work by fashion designer and artist Mary Katrantzou. “To Katrantzou, an absolute maximalist, each article of clothing is not complete without some embellishment of lace, tulle, beading, gems, candelabras, or holograms,” D contributor Kathryn Goddard wrote about the show. Enoc Perez’s Liberty and Restraint, a riff on architect Philip Johnson’s work in Dallas, is a standout, too; the first ever museum exhibition by New York artist Valerie Keane called The desire to be everything rounds out the trove.