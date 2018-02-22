Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 22 – 25

Thurs., Feb. 22

It’s National Margarita Day, and probably time to realize El Fenix is selling margs for $1 this month. D‘s experts chose El Bolero’s The Oilman as the best margarita in Dallas; the Design District spot is offering $5 margs all day. To refresh your own cabinet, check our roundup of recipes.

The best way to pre-party karaoke might be to take a voice lesson, depending on your aims. North Texas vocal athlete Sarah Alexander teaches one for donations at Barbara’s Pavilion before handing over the mic to laypeople. Get there at 7:30 p.m. Learn about artists who come highly recommended as teachers in Dallas and vicinity in this roundup.

Fri., Feb. 23

The Disco Tx crew settled on a Dark Deco theme for this installment of its costume dance parties. Come in 1920s cocktail wear, but not to the Stoneleigh where the party has steadily been; this time it’s at the space where Quill used to be on Oak Lawn, and there’s live music by Brooklyn’s French Horn Rebellion and others. 10 p.m.

Erykah Badu was born Erica Abi Wright on February 26, 1971 in Dallas. She celebrates her birthday early with a sold-out crowd at The Bomb Factory. If you’re without a ticket, watch the director’s cut of Andrew Shapter’s documentary Before The Music Dies in which she appears. Or read Zac Crain’s profile of her from last year.

Sat., Feb. 24

Incurable hoarders and obsessive disposers find common ground at the Amon Carter. Video art in Jan Staller: Cycle and Saved depicts the intense journey of paper on its way to be recycled and then shows how hundreds of trinkets can serve as a delight instead of a bother.

Annie Clark’s latest record as St. Vincent wins with the numb West Coast melodrama of “Los Ageless.” She’s at The Bomb Factory, 8 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 24

A thorough introduction to Dallas’ still-new Museum of Street Culture plays out at The Nasher. Filmmaker Martin Bell and founding director of TMoSC Alan Govenar talk about Bell’s film Streetwise. It was developed from photographer Mary Ellen Mark and Cheryl McCall’s “Life” magazine story “Streets of the Lost.” (Govenar’s museum is taking a year-long focus on Mark’s documentation of a runaway teen named Tiny.) Here’s our story on the Museum of Street Culture and how it works.