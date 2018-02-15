Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 15 – 18

Thurs., Feb. 15

Speed-dating games and live music are free with an RSVP thanks to Singles Awareness Day at the Rustic.

The acoustic, hearthy flavor of folk duo Shovels & Rope isn’t a construct of warmth. It’s a genuine peek into the lives of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, who share a house, a baby, and a love in South Carolina that comes through in rock vignettes on Little Seeds. See them at the Kessler at 8 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16

Four moving new pieces of dance comprise Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s Cultural Awareness program at The Wyly today through Sunday. Christiana Neilson has more on a homage to the company’s “dancestors” in this preview.

Ron Mueck debuts a new work and seven sculptures made 2008 and later at The Modern. You may know Mueck’s hyper-realistic sculptures because of his enormous, and tiny, silicon babies.

Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony, one of the most emotional pieces of classical music ever written, is on at the Meyerson. 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17

Time is running out to see Dallas Children’s Theater’s A Very Hungry Catepillar with your favorite new reader. And seats are running out too. Call the box office at 214-740-0051 to make sure the 1:30 p.m. showing at Rosewood Theater is still clear.

It’s the Year of the Dog. So along with art and food, you might just find your new best four-legged friend at NorthPark (moved from Klyde Warren) at the Chinese New Year Festival from 2-8 p.m.

Emerging and established independent designers send their work down the runway at The Pin Show, which has become a Dallas fashion institution in its 10th year. Stylish rapper Sam Lao and others perform. Get to The Bomb Factory at 6:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18

Check out the beginning of art history at The Nasher’s Handaxe to Figure Stone anytime from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The New York Times explored the exhibition in this thoughtful piece.