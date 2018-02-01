Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 1 – 4

It’s the weekend of the year so far when it comes to music. John Maus and a liberated, solo José González are both on the road again after hiatuses of sorts, and Dallas, you must choose between them Friday night at Club Dada and The Majestic respectively. We haven’t made this any easier by talking with them both ahead of their stops. Here’s González on his sweet reductions of other artist’s work, and Maus on what Beethoven taught him.

You’ll also find a screening of a Joseph Beuys documentary mining his influence on the likes of Warner Herzog and Wim Wenders at Texas Theatre the same night thanks to the Nasher Sculpture Center. Beuys precedes a so-called “Kraftwerk-style” DJ set featuring the incisive Gina G (on her birthday, no less) and longtime Dallas dance mainstay Vectorvision (Brian Bishop).

For a lighthearted Saturday, They Might Be Giants are at the Kessler; to instead be wrecked by beauty, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has Bruckner’s Eighth Symphony and Philip Glass’s Double Concerto for Two Pianos composed especially for Katia and Marielle Labèque, performed by the sisters themselves. If you saw Phantom Thread, you heard them play Fauré’s “I. Berceuse [Dolly Suite, Op. 56 for piano duet].” (Hat tip to our newly-found classical music contributor Jesse Chandler for indulging this tie before he hops back out on the road with Mercury Rev for a bit.)