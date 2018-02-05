View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Vince Staples comes to The Bomb Factory Thursday with Tyler, the Creator. c/o Melt! Booking

Things to Do

Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Feb. 5 – 8

Hard facts of a potter's life; tough beats courtesy Sleigh Bells and Vince Staples.

By Lyndsay Knecht Published in Arts & Entertainment February 5, 2018 1:20 pm

The future

Are you registered to vote in Dallas? Today’s your last chance to get that squared away before the 2018 primaries. More, including Vince Staples, after the jump. 

Visual art

There’s a decidedly functional thread through SMU’s ongoing Visiting Artist Lecture Series, and this week’s installment is frankly titled to that effect. “A Girl’s Gotta Eat” introduces the plight of ceramicist Mariko Paterson. Another modern example of the artist as worker using an ancient mediumPaterson favors graphic-minded drawing and illustration when designing her pottery, making dishes that are highly sell-able (think: Valentine’s kitten mugs) which help subsidize her subtle documents of cultural tension. Ahead of Paterson’s talk at Owen Arts Center Monday at 7 pm, here’s a treatise she wrote for Ceramics Monthly. 

Music

The ex-cheerleader industrial pop anthems of Sleigh Bells rush the Granada on Tuesday. On Thursday, wavy R&B+hip-hop+dance artists Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples make it to The Bomb Factory. Staples’ Big Fish Theory from last year angles toward a blue-lit dance floor with these crunchy analog synth freakouts under playground phrasing. There are sonic moments worthy of Azalea Banks’ Broke With Expensive Taste within — a force field that’s tough to border.

Theater

Thursday Teatro Dallas’ 18th International Theater Festival begins. In store: experimental works like a chamber performance by a Denmark ensemble based on Yaffa Eliach’s book Hasidic Tales of the Holocaust called Memoria. Tonight Mai Rojas (Cirque du Soleil) performs The Legend of the Faun, in a which paintings come alive, and The Journey. More info here. 

