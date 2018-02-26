Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Feb. 26 – March 1

Mon. Feb. 26

Amy Bloom wrote a saccharine piece of historical fiction that centers a fascinating element of Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency: his open relationship with Eleanor, and the love shared by her and journalist Lorena Hickok. Bloom’s at the DMA to talk about the book, at 7 p.m.

Journalist and former civil rights lawyer Alia Malek‘s best known for The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria. She leads a discussion on migration and human rights at the Dallas Institute for Humanities and Culture with representatives from the International Rescue Committee and Mi Familia Vota. Teachers and members get a discount on tickets; for everyone else, seats are $35. The night begins at 6 p.m.

Tues. Feb. 27

If you arrived on time to see Saul Williams at the Kessler in October, you felt the poet Candy (Sherrie Coleman) scorch the room with projections of Oak Cliff as she knows it. Coleman leads Dallas Poetry Slam and hosts a free open mic every fourth Tuesday at Checkered Past Winery. Bring donations for the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center. Here’s all you need to know.

Wed. Feb. 28

This week sees the grand opening of The Statler, which has been increasingly animate since the fall. Tonight, Morganne Picard serenades revelers at a Llamas & Pajamas night in service to hotel mascot Llinda Llee. Find tickets and info on the weeklong party here.

Thurs. March 1

March is Gentrification Panel Month in Dallas, thanks to a slew of talks hosted by various agencies. Take a trip to the center of Dallas’ redevelopment (and displacement) just outside the Bishop Arts District’s main drag to hear artists Giovanni Valderas, Rafael Tamayo, Tamitha Curiel, and Montoya Williams hash out how gentrification affects artists, and how artists affect gentrification. Wild Detectives, 7:30 p.m.

Wally World by El Paso playwright Isaac Gomez is the psychodrama for holiday retail workers. The new play kicks off Water Tower Theatre’s Detour Festival at 7:30 p.m.