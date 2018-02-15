15 Things You Must Do In Dallas This February

Visual Art

Jan Staller: Cycle and Saved, Amon Carter, 2/24 – 8/19

Hoarding tendencies get a full material investigation in this video art exhibition by the New York photographer. Cycle challenges the perceived lightness of disposal — the intense journey of paper on its way to be recycled — and Saved counters the idea of accumulation as heaviness, with hundreds of trinkets that serve as a delight instead of a bother.

New Works by Ron Mueck / The Modern, 2/16 – 5/6

A decade after the Fort Worth museum housed Mueck’s startlingly sized yet realistically detailed human figures, the artist again will draw visitors to lean in as if witnessing a freak show. This time Mueck has a new work to debut among seven sculptures made 2008 and later.

Three Stones Make a Wall / DMA , 2/15

In the cave of all archaeology’s histories, there’s a history of archaeology itself. Eric Cline tells that history from the science’s scrappy origins to present day. He’s excavated as an archaeologist for 30 seasons and comes to the DMA with anecdotes from around the world.

Hopi Visions: Journey of the Human Spirit / DMA, through December

A 48-foot-long mural around which this exhibition was planned narrates an ancient timeline of artful Hopi tradition and history. A modern katchina doll and and an ancestral bowl are among the treasures pulled from the museum’s permanent collection to serve the painting’s grand schemes.

Theater, Opera and Dance

The Ring of Polykrates / Winspear, 2/9-17

Erich Korngold wrote this German one-act opera when he was just 17 years old. It’s got elements of two chief dramas that follow good fortune: new jealousy that endangers friendships, and new desire that puts marriages at risk. Renowned violinist Augustin Dumay will play the writer’s Violin Concerto in D major to round out the evening’s rare performances.

DBDT: Cultural Awareness / Wyly Theatre, 2/16-18

Interpretations animates a history of Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s 40 years in a world premiere by Sean J. Smith. Additional new works and standbys employ Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye and the grace of the ostrich.

Music

Lana Del Rey / American Airlines Center, 2/8

Velvety production has always been the cornerstone of Lana Del Rey’s output, a trove of dreamy situation-ship anthems. That and her mystery, which remains, despite ten years on the grid. The “LA to the Moon” tour promises indulgence.

Dan Auerbach // Canton Hall, 2/22

Going solo again, Dan Auerbach plucked Nashville’s finest to play on his most recent album Waiting On A Song, one of those rare collaborations that make the big music city feel like a small music town. He says it’s a love letter to that place — the latter vision of it, not the first.

John Maus / Club Dada, 2/2

Hypnagogic pop maestro John Maus comes to Dallas between the release of Screen Memories this fall and a forthcoming retrospective box set slated to come out in April. His shows border on performance art and offer an unhinged energy that sets him apart from synth-based peers.

Tyler, the Creator & Vince Staples / Bomb Factory, 2/8

These rappers, from Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively, leave their intersecting California circles to co-headline a tour. And with them come multiple dimensions of LA-area culture — Tyler Gregory Okonma alone runs a clothing line, an adult animated sitcom, and a sketch comedy TV series.

Sleigh Bells / Granada, 2/6

Alexis Krauss is a ringleader on stage in the most classic sense. Using machinated and steadily raucous industrial sounds, she and collaborator Derek Miller make danceable hooks.

José González / Majestic Theatre, 2/2

It’s difficult to image hidden José González songs. All of them feel hidden already, like whispers overheard; sweet and whole yet packed away. And yet the artist sat on years of experiments before releasing 2015’s Vestiges & Claws. He completed and recorded all the songs without a producer, letting fans climb further inside his tender mind.

St. Vincent / Bomb Factory, 2/24

If Michel Gondry produced a rock opera based on the protagonist of Joan Didion’s Hollywood disaster Play It As It Lays, Annie Clark would make a killing as the lead, descending into madness painted over with glamour on the West Coast. Her latest record as St. Vincent wins with the numb melodrama “Los Ageless.” That song feels current and even self-aware, as St. Vincent performs her own stardom: the last days of the sunset superstars / girls in cages playing their guitars, she sings, cracking a layer of the artifice she uses so effectively as a tool.

They Might Be Giants / The Kessler, 2/3

The 1971 film by Anthony Harvey for which this band is named follows a man who believes he is Sherlock Holmes and a psychiatrist who he’s adopted as his Dr. Watson as they mission through the streets of New York City. A certain resignation to be zany felt in the physician’s go-along is the same kind heard in TMBG’s slightly goofy alternative-indie-rock songs, ambling through a space that swallows them up.

Shovels & Rope // Kessler Theatre, 2/15

The World Cafe flavor of Shovel and Rope isn’t a construct of warmth. It’s a pretty genuine peek into the lives of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, who hail from South Carolina and share a house, a baby, and a love that comes through in rock vignettes on Little Seeds.