Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 19 – 21

Friday, Jan. 19

Tonight around 7:30 p.m., one can say with certainty that somewhere in our midst, women are speaking and men are listening. It’s not like this never happens, right? (Halley’s comet is coming back around in 2062, which is conceivably within some of our lifetimes.) Jest aside: Tonight thanks to Cara Mía Theatre Co., the Women Speak, Men Listen series begins. It’s a direct and structured way to refocus on frank conversations about sex, consent, violence and relationships and take them down from the noisy internet into nuanced, face-to-face dialogue.

Mothers Against Police Brutality co-founder Sara Mokuria is on the first panel at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center. She’s a natural leader in these configurations as a community activist and policy research professional. As a mom, I always appreciate her perspectives on our responsibilties to children raised by us and around us. It’s important to note, here, that the excellent idea for this series came from Cara Mía and one-time Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee organizer Ernest McMillan ,who helps run events for the group. Activist communities of color and women writers of color are leading this discussion from what’s starting to resemble a game of famous-person- Whac-a-mole into a deeper, more transformative inventory of our relationships, language, motives and rights. Here are / two really good examples.

Saturday, Jan. 20

The Dallas Women’s March begins at 10 am, at St. Paul United Methodist.

In a relative sense, country staples Joe Ely and Terry Allen are outsider artists. The latter contributed some voicemail recordings to Greetings From Amarillo by the young guitarist (and Allen superfan) Hayden Pedigo. Their collaboration well expresses the gifts that come from Stockholm syndrome induced by the hard land of the Panhandle; Ely and Allen’s teamup for this intimate exchange at The Kessler will be a fore-fatherly complement to these new experiments.

Sunday, Jan. 21

So you’re not at Sundance. First: filmmaker Dom G. Jones is there for us, collecting tips for how you might get there someday on a budget. Next: a showing of femme fatale horror-comedy The Love Witch at Texas Theatre Sunday will be a relief for those who missed it during festival season. I’ve really been enjoying film critic April Wolfe’s podcast Switchblade Sisters, and of course, there’s a very rad episode with director Anna Biller.