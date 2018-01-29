Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Jan. 29 – Feb 1

Architecture

Ted Flato and David Lake co-founded Lake, the design studio behind the Dallas Arboretum, Greenhill School, Treehouse and Sylvan Thirty, whose location of Houndstooth was just (unbelievably) named the most beautiful coffee shop in all of Texas by Architectural Digest. Flato speaks after a reception Tuesday at the DMA for the annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture.

Visual Art

Tokyo’s XYZ Collective is an artist-run space that’s incubated the likes of Puppies Puppies. That project is known for playful art-world nudges like its cheeky Lady Liberty crown performance at the Whitney’s gift shop. The artist COBRA directs XYZ and he’ll be at SMU’s O’Donnell Hall Wednesday for a lecture ahead of Let’s See Action, curated in part by MISAKO & ROSEN, Tokyo.

Music

Denver indie-pop duo Tennis is at Trees on Thursday. Their latest was written mostly atop the Sea of Cortez while sailing together. Also Thursday at Texas Theater is a screening of Panoramas which paints a gorgeous portrait of Mexico City band Zoé and their international travels. It was written, produced and directed by Zoé’s drummer Rodrigo Guardiola, with Gabriel Cruz Rivas.

Theater

In its embryonic stages, Soul Rep Theatre Co. was a tight-knit crew that included Erykah Badu and Tisha Crear, who now runs the juice shop Recipe in South Dallas. (Anyika McMillan officially co-founded Soul Rep as a company with Guinea Price in 1996, a year before Baduizm was released.) On Thursday a Pulitzer-nominated Gullah romance produced by Soul Rep called Yellowman opens. Here’s the New York Times review upon the original run of the play by Dael Orlandersmith, which by all accounts is an intense testament to colorism with lots of poetry. Find tickets to the incarnation at South Dallas Cultural Center.

I wanted to tell you also about the austere version of Lost that is Bess Wohl’s Small Mouth Sounds, but a scheduling conflict canceled the Dallas run set to begin this week at the Wyly, says AT&T’s Chris McDonald.