Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Jan. 22 – 25

Monday, January 22

Today is the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. As part of the ongoing dialogue anchored by the Dallas Women’s March and the separate March for Life that happened back-to-back on Saturday, Dallas groups host a remembrance of Clergy Consultation Service (CCS), an unsung coalition of volunteer clergy who quietly helped thousands of women obtain safe abortions before the court case. RSVP is required. If you weren’t at the Women’s March, here’s what you missed.

Englishmen The Moody Blues command the intersection of R&B-borrower and art rock. Days of Future Passed (1967) paved the way for what would come to be known as the concept album, for better and worse. They’re at Toyota Music Factory.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

For Emma, Forever Ago is 10 years old. Before “Skinny Love” became a song on a coffee shop’s shuffle playlist that encouraged the use of headphones, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) devastated an audience anesthetized to common indie-folk with his injured prayers from northern forests. It was a healthy sort of wince, then, and his experimentation of late shows again that capacity for elevating tired forms. He’s at The Bomb Factory tonight.

Tonight is the end of Idle Rich Pub. Our Caitlin Clark, of relevant Irish descent, celebrated her 21st birthday there some years ago. She’ll report back from the bar’s last night.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

The Amazing Acro-Cats Dazzle Dallas today and tomorrow at Texas Theatre. The band of literal housecats can skateboard, set world leaping records, and jump through hoops for the sake of tradition.

Thursday, Jan. 25

To mark the closing week of Truth: 24 frames per second at the Dallas Museum of Art, a panel dissects the new-media landscape via John Gerrard’s work for the exhibition. Filmmaker and SMU media arts educator Amber Bemak joins DMA Assistant Conservator Elena Torok and Gerrard for this State of the Arts huddle moderated by KERA’s Jerome Weeks.