Oprah Is Coming To Dallas In April

If one of your goals for 2018 was to score Oprah as the keynote speaker for your nonprofit’s local benefit, Cheryl “Action” Jackson beat you to it. If one of your goals for 2018 was to secure a high-five from Oprah, there’s still a chance at the 10th annual black-tie dinner for Minnie’s Food Pantry on April 3.

Jackson founded the outfit based on Parker Road, helped feed more than 300,000 hungry people in North Texas, and took the charity nationwide. She’ll get the first high-five, for sure. The event sells out every year, so if you suspect you might be good for a ticket and want to help your neighbors having a tough time who often suffer unnoticed, consult the below.