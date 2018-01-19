Events
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is Coming to Dallas
Tickets go on sale at noon today, and the digital queue is already flirting with 1,000.
Late last night, the AT&T Performing Arts Center sent word that former First Lady Michelle Obama had been added onto the season’s 2018 speaker series. She’ll be at the Winspear Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on March 8.
Tickets go on sale at noon, but only for those who have bought a four ticket package. The ATTPAC says it’ll release any single tickets for purchase that remain, but judging from my own attempt at 10:16 a.m. to buy a pack, you’ll be somewhere around 836 in the queue. That spells trouble for the fate of those single seats, considering its capacity of 2,300. The cheap seats start at $186 for the pack and go up from there; the ticket to see the former First Lady speak will cost extra.
The chat will be moderated, but the center hasn’t said by whom. If you’re interested in a four-pack, you’ve got a few choices of other big names: Rob Lowe, Rita Moreno, Ira Glass, Bill Murray, and Steve Wozniak. Mrs. Obama is a nice get for a #HearHere series that featured just one woman out of its seven speakers.
Comments