Former First Lady Michelle Obama is Coming to Dallas

Late last night, the AT&T Performing Arts Center sent word that former First Lady Michelle Obama had been added onto the season’s 2018 speaker series. She’ll be at the Winspear Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on March 8.

Tickets go on sale at noon, but only for those who have bought a four ticket package. The ATTPAC says it’ll release any single tickets for purchase that remain, but judging from my own attempt at 10:16 a.m. to buy a pack, you’ll be somewhere around 836 in the queue. That spells trouble for the fate of those single seats, considering its capacity of 2,300. The cheap seats start at $186 for the pack and go up from there; the ticket to see the former First Lady speak will cost extra.

The chat will be moderated, but the center hasn’t said by whom. If you’re interested in a four-pack, you’ve got a few choices of other big names: Rob Lowe, Rita Moreno, Ira Glass, Bill Murray, and Steve Wozniak. Mrs. Obama is a nice get for a #HearHere series that featured just one woman out of its seven speakers.

Good luck.