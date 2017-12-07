Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 7 – 10

Some tips from the D print issue roundup for December: Lady Gaga at American Airlines Friday; San Franciscan post-hardcore act Nothing at Club Dada on Saturday. Also that day, The Modern’s revealing Figures From The Collection exhibition opens to lend insight into the lives of artists featured in the museum’s core storehouse.

Lots more here for those planning ahead.

Thursday Dec. 7

If you miss the dulcet sounds of Toni Braxton: Keyshia Cole brings her generous R&B to The Bomb Factory.

To discern the nuances of rap, trap, and mumble: the showcase Trappers Delight, featuring Tayvito Thunder, Rikki Blu, Lone Star Jay and more at Expo Bar.

Friday Dec. 8

North Texas teenagers spill their thoughts on the mic as part of the always-enriching DaVerse Lounge poetry series at Life In Deep Ellum.

Saturday Dec. 9

Three separate improv collaborations by leaders in experimental composition locally and regionally promise lots of surprises, but you can bet you’ll hear unreal vocal gymnastics by Sarah Ruth and Liz Tonne in the mix at Full City Rooster.

To get an early start, stop by this anticipated opening of the first solo show in three years from an artist who once referred to himself as the “Lindsay Lohan of the Dallas art scene:”

Sunday Dec. 10

Tito’s Vodka turns 20 and brings Shakey Graves to the Rustic’s stage.