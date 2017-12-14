Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Dec. 14 – 17

Red letter:

THURSDAY // Gary Numan, Trees

British industrial music overlord Gary Numan became a resident of Los Angeles in 2011. His releases since: Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) from 2013 is walled-in with depression; September’s Savage (Songs From A Broken World), his 22nd studio album responding to Trump’s presidency, awakens to a post-global warming apocalypse. He played live with his daughter Persia for the first time this summer. She’s featured on “My Name Is Ruin” from the latter record.

FRIDAY // Disco TX Mad Men Christmas Party, Stoneleigh Penthouse

How Blake Ward gets all these impeccably dressed supermodels to appear at his 11th floor costume parties, stage various utopias and pose, is a mystery. What makes this week’s installment different from the ones thus far is the real opportunity for subtlety in ’60s fashion, clearing a path for introverts who’d like to see the Stoneleigh’s Alice In Wonderland upper floors more than be seen. Regardless, all will be seen, as evidenced in these striking photos by Karlo X Ramos.

SATURDAY // Texas launch party for The Brick House, Deep Vellum

Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel Invisible Cities was highly influential for snapping philosophical wanderings onto the grid of geography. One such writer who’s taken his cues and organized dreams by map: Micheline Aharonian Marcom. She’ll join visual artist Fowzia Karimi, who illustrated her new book The Brick House, in celebrating the release of this collage of a traveller’s volume.

SUNDAY // Generation: Girls, 3800 Commerce St.

Sundance letters went out last month, and Dallas filmmaker Augustine Frizzell is among those who got good news. Her film Never Goin’ Back, an exploration of the bond between two 16-year-old high-school dropouts, made the cut. Augustine’s daughter Atheena has been making films and waves for a while, too; she’s rounding the festival circuit with a pregnancy-scare (or, is it?) comedy called Better Late Than Never which netted a prize at SXSW in the Texas High School Shorts division. That one screens at a roundup of work by young women making art in Dallas. The event looks to be a real breath of fresh air, and there’ll be wares for sale to benefit (in part) the Malala Fund to boost education opportunities for girls around the world. Enterprising web team / budding writer’s pool Alt Philanthropy‘s behind this.



