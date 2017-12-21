Things To Do In Dallas This Holiday Weekend: Dec. 21-24

THURSDAY

Xmas gets dark behind the screen at Texas Theatre as doomy experimental supergroup Asukubus celebrates the releases of its first full-length. Elegant pop maestras Lily Taylor and Francine Thirteen open.

<a href="http://asukubus.bandcamp.com/album/painful-is-silence">Painful is Silence by Asukubus</a>

In Denton, a questionable exercise called What It Is Is: A Drunk Talk Show could go a number of ways. But with longstanding Rock Lottery emcee Scott Porter as a co-host and the music of the bold and emboldening Dahlia Knowles (Lorelei K) and Ariel Hartley (Pearl Earl) in the plan, it will be a sonically uplifting wreck, at least. A live interview is promised with Denton’s Flat Earth Guy, who’s long overdue to explain his cheeky anti-science public performance art. Dan’s Silverleaf.

Re-up from TTD This Week: Texas collectives Bombón and Faded DeeJays join Red Bull Music Academy in hosting dancehall/reggaeton artist Bad Gyal (Akabadgyal), who hails from a small village north of Barcelona and makes hits for the utopian club that’s easy to dream about but so hard to find: the one where beats stay thick and hyper-stylized elements like auto-tune rap agitate repetition within larger compositions to keep every turn a thrill. If you were waiting for a banger, this show is here.

FRIDAY

Tis the season for Jacob Metcalf’s music, a hearthy, reflective space in which loved ones who favor ’70s folk or its indie descendants will feel comfortable. He’s at BackYard on Bell with Leoncarlo.

<a href="http://jacobmetcalf.bandcamp.com/album/fjord">Fjord by Jacob Metcalf</a>

SATURDAY

With selections anticipated by Washington Post‘s In Sight blog, In Her Image: Photographs by Rania Matar links the experiences of mothers and daughters across the world. The Amon Carter marks its opening with a special tour focused on women’s contributions to the canon of American art, as seen specifically in Fort Worth. In Her Image is at the museum until June 17.

Oak Cliff psychedelic soundsmith Daniel Huffman just released a new record as New Fumes. He plays a (generously) free show with Def Rain and Atop at Armoury, D.E. as part of the Locked & Loaded series.

<a href="http://newfumes.bandcamp.com/album/teeming-2-2">Teeming 2 by New Fumes</a>

In the Dallas music reunion of the year, Red Animal War headlines a show at Three Links marking ten years since they released the post-hardcore last bloom that was Black Phantom Crusades. The Alexander and Casey Hess support.

SUNDAY

While Santas at NorthPark and the Galleria work up until the minute, Frisco’s Christmas in the Square keeps it up through Dec. 31 complete with a version of ice skating.

If you’re trying to splurge: the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has multi-course menus on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.