Things To Do In Dallas: Dec. 18 – 21

MTV mysteriously disappeared from cable packages in pockets of North Texas circa 1995. This was an event many still remember with real anger and frustration. “It was ’94 in Flower Mound, because I moved there from San Angelo that year and as if moving in 8th grade didn’t suck enough, I lost MTV. When I’d go back to see family I’d tape 6-8 hours straight, enough to fill a videotape, and bring it home,” vented Adam Boedecker, just one of the commenters on a post I made to verify this famine anecdotally. Though a number of slighted middle schoolers were most concerned about Beavis and Butthead episodes, there was of course a giant gap in music video releases for them, too, and The Nines’ biweekly MTV party helmed by makeshift VJs helps fill the void of this era (and celebrates the void of other times.)

TUESDAY | Oral Fixation | Moody Performance Hall

A painstakingly landscaped version of The Moth, Dallas’ Oral Fixation storytelling series ends the year with a “Close To Home” prompt that, despite cozy associations, showcases performed essays that venture into the cliffs before resolving themselves. The best thing to do, with this series, is to walk in blind; the stories, at best, are never ultimately about what the blurbs say they’re about, and the humans who tell them often transcend their introductions. Tickets are $25.

WEDNESDAY | Julien Baker (with Adam Torres) | The Kessler

Does a person have to know someone — an artist, an author, an admired public figure — well and personally to say they’re wise? It was a worthy conversational inquiry over the weekend, among some writers at a corner table at a bar in Los Angeles. The consensus was something like – well, we’re so often fools, who are we to even designate, and also that a genuine interest in becoming wise is what makes the work of artists, writers, or public thinkers stand out, has us reaching for that word. (It makes sense, also, that people would need to see their heroes as wise, which is not a finite character quality but instead a way of being.)

Julien Baker inherited theology and the Bible as first tools to seek wisdom, but like David Bazan and Sufjan Stevens before her, she would rather use these materials to expose, not cure, uncertainties or contradictions of faith and existence. This blend of hymn-folk and punk sensibilities, for Baker, manifests in beautifully engineered, hypnotic guitar lines and layered, sometimes tortured meditations whose origins Jia Tolentino articulates so clearly in this piece for the New Yorker. Matador recently signed Baker, who’s based in Memphis; catch her before the rooms in which she plays get significantly bigger.

THURSDAY | Bad Gyal | The Prophet Bar (FREE WITH RSVP)

Red Bull Music Academy is a lot of things, not least of which a platform for the music writer Lauren Martin who is out there elevating the form when it comes to all genres of dance music. Texas collectives Bombón and Faded DeeJays join RBMA in hosting dancehall/reggaeton artist Bad Gyal (Akabadgyal), who hails from a small village north of Barcelona and makes hits for the utopian club that’s easy to dream about but so hard to find: the one where beats stay thick and hyper-stylized elements like auto-tune rap agitate repetition within larger compositions to keep every turn a thrill. If you were waiting for a banger, this show is here.