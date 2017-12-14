Alamo Drafthouse Opening in Denton

The long-awaited Denton branch of Alamo Drafthouse is set to open in June in the Rayzor Ranch development, heralds a press release sent over this morning.

With 8 screens, 925 seats, and a bar and restaurant operating under the moniker “Vetted Well,” the theater should bear a strong resemblance to the Alamo that opened in the Cedars last year, which has 7 screens and a bar and restaurant operating under the moniker “Vetted Well.” The Austin-based dine-in theater chain will preserve all the other things its fans enjoy, including 35mm and repertory film series alongside first-run and independent movies, cheeky advertising, in-seat food and drink service, and a robust no-texting no-talking policy. The recliner seats at the Denton outpost will also come with footrests.

This is the fifth Alamo Drafthouse announced for North Texas. Locations near Lake Highlands and in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory are on the way, set to join the already opened Drafthouses in Richardson and the Cedars.

The newest Alamo will fall on the north side of I-35E in Rayzor Ranch, a little less than two miles down University from the Movie Tavern, which, as the current destination for Denton residents wanting to be served food and beer while watching a movie, is probably not thrilled to have new competition so closeby.

Now for more renderings.