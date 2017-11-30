Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

to plan gifts

At Kettle Art in Deep Ellum, local makers and artists sell wares for $200 or less from 6-9 p.m on Thursday. /// For a friend whose uniform is the blank canvas of a denim jacket: a roundup of pins and patches at Strangeways sold from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. /// In Denton, for free, the Local / Independent Music Initiative of Texas will scan and provide flash drives containing your digitized ephemera / photographs / newspaper clippings / anything flat, ripe for new printing(s) and relevant to Texas music. This LIMIT Scanning Day happens at Emily Fowler Library Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

to get loud

Tommy Wright III of Memphis murder-tape renown performs in North Texas for the first time ever Friday at an Irving warehouse. /// You can never go wrong with seasoned engineer and analog sound magician Crisis Actor at Eight Bells, also Friday, in Expo Park. /// If you have not yet caught a Francine Thirteen, Jake Schrock, Asukubus or Pearl Earl set, don’t miss the most affecting performances Dallas-area talent has to offer via the Observer Music Awards Showcase in Deep Ellum Saturday.

to expand

Austinite Christina Carter is on the bill with her musical poetry experiments at Wild Detectives Thursday for a show called Further Sounds. /// Outsider art and found objects fill Erin Cluley Gallery to the ceiling for Stanley Light: Great Minds and Psychic Weirdos. The opening is Saturday from 6-9 p.m. /// Unsung Christmas classic Eyes Wide Shut screens at Texas Theatre Sunday to begin a four-part holiday series at the theatre. Film critic / essential Twitter follow Hillary Weston (masterfully) celebrated Kubrick’s icy homage to the season with these pairings of stills from his film with canonic works of art.